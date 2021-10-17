Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.