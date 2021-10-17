Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in September

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDGSF opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bank of Georgia Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

