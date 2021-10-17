Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $495,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $486,438.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

