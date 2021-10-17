Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1,591.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $288.27 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.60 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.50 and a 200-day moving average of $283.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.