Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $10.53 Million in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,308,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

