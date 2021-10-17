Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,190 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of StoneX Group worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 201,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,728. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.