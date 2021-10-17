Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Heartland Express worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 202,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

