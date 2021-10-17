Banner Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Banner Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNNRU) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 18th. Banner Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Banner Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BNNRU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Banner Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

