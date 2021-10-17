Barclays Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Barclays from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.
DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.48 and a 200-day moving average of $465.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.
In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.