Barclays Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Barclays from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.48 and a 200-day moving average of $465.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

