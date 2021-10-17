Barclays Lowers International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 215

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 224 ($2.93).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.76. The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

