Barclays Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $320.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.17.

FTNT opened at $315.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

