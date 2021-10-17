Barclays Reiterates €82.50 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.92 ($99.91).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.20 ($87.29) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

