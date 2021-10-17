Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,245 Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZON. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $163,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $167,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

