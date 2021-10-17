Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 50,000 Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) by 49.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 56.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period.

Shares of ATSPU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

