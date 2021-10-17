Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $193,000 Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $972,000.

Shares of ASPC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

