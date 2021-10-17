Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.01% of Roth CH Acquisition III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCR opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Roth CH Acquisition III Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

