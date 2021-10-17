BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. BCLS Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 1,523.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,354,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

