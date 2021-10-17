Beetle Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,201.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $82,628.59 and approximately $2,201.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.