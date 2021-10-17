BetterBetting (BETR) Market Cap Tops $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00206526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00093070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars.

