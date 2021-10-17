Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,034 ($13.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,475.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,358.71. The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91). Also, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Insiders have sold 1,002,696 shares of company stock worth $1,506,070,184 in the last ninety days.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

