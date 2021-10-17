Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $255.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.92.

A number of analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $296.05 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $308.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -253.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,395 shares of company stock worth $62,402,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bill.com by 21.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

