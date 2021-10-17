Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $2,001,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,395 shares of company stock valued at $62,402,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $124,322,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $296.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.03 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $308.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

