Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 14,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $151,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. bought 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,270,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

