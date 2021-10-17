Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BNET opened at $1.53 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
