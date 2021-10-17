Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNET opened at $1.53 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

