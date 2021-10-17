Birdchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $227,149.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $412,052.15 and approximately $227,149.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00043744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00204974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00092120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

