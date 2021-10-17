Bitradio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $100,053.10 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.00345412 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,527,777 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,772 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

