Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $278,996.84 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.87 or 0.00299008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

