BlackRock Inc. Buys 144,740 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of PetIQ worth $89,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 185.6% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 28.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $745.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

