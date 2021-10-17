BlackRock Inc. Has $82.37 Million Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,866,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $82,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Globalstar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.