BlackRock Inc. Sells 155,238 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155,238 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.68% of 21Vianet Group worth $83,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,669,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 83.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,684 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after acquiring an additional 751,091 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,174,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after acquiring an additional 599,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNET. HSBC began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

