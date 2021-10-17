BlackRock Inc. Sells 189,135 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Green Brick Partners worth $85,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 139.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

