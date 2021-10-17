BlackRock Inc. Sells 22,317 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.94% of Central Garden & Pet worth $86,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

