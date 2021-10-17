Blockpass (PASS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $433.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $224,079.84 and $433.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00203311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.