Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $19.62

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.62, but opened at $20.43. Blue Bird shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $537.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Blue Bird by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Blue Bird by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.