Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,403 Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 345.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,878 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

KALU opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $121.01. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

