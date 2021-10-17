Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 650,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE AU opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $28.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

