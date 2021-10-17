BMO Capital Markets Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $794.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $797.00 to $794.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $952.93.

BLK opened at $907.26 on Thursday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $895.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $868.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

