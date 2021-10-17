Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $252,000.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

