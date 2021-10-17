Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Cadian Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Cadian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 4.1% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Booking worth $93,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

Booking stock opened at $2,538.34 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 252.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,325.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,303.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

