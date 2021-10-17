Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$262.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$262.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$259.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$246.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$231.85. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$259.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 87.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

