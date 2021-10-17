BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of BP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of BP opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

