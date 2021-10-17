Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,710 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

