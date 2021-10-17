Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,383 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

