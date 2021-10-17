Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $355,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,680 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 16.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 17.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 62.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.83 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.83 million, a P/E ratio of -140.43 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

