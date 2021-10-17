Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

