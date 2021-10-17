Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after buying an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,904,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 38,428 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OPY opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $642.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

