Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.28 ($101.51).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €84.13 and a 200 day moving average of €79.91. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

