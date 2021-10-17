Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.28 ($101.51).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €84.13 and a 200 day moving average of €79.91. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.