Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.10 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

