Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report sales of $362.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.04 million. Exelixis posted sales of $231.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. 3,196,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

