Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.62. 429,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

